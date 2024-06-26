Cyprus is a centre for humanitarian operations in the region and this is proven every day, President Nikos Christodoulides stressed on Wednesday.

Invited by reporters to comment on Turkish media reports of a ‘harsh rhetoric’ on the part of the Greek Foreign Minister who in his latest statements supported Cyprus, the President said that “if someone uses harsh rhetoric this is in the statement of the Turkish Foreign Minister where he attempts to create false impressions to serve his own purposes and his own weaknesses in relation to the role of Cyprus and Greece.”

The president reiterated that Cyprus is a centre of operations for the provision of humanitarian aid, saying that “this is proven daily”.

It is also, he added, a centre for the evacuation of civilian population from the area, noting that Cyprus has done this before.

“We have done it in the past, I hope the need does not arise but if the need arises again we will respond to our humanitarian obligation”, he stressed.

“In contrast to Turkey – and this is an indication of the statements made by (Turkish FM) Mr. Fidan, – the Republic of Cyprus is not only the closest EU member state in the region, but it is the only country in the region that maintains excellent relations with all neighboring states, something that does not happen with Turkey, and it does not happen not only in relation to Israel, it also happens in relation to many Arab states”, he concluded.

The President was speaking before the unveiling of a monument for the fallen heroes and missing persons of Pigi and Peristerona Ammochostos Community Councils, in the presence of Elder Ephraim, in Mosfiloti.