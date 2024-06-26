For the sixth consecutive year, the bee villages of rural Larnaca, are inviting people to the region, as they prepare to honour one of nature’s treasures with the Honey and Beekeeping Festival. Hosted at the mountainous Odou, the festival’s activities will unfold on Sunday from 10.30am to 6pm.

The festival returns upgraded, hoping to offer visitors a fun day in nature exploring the wonderful life of bees and honey and its miraculous properties. Visitors will also be able to try a wide range of honey-based products and other bee products such as pollen, royal jelly, wax and propolis. Apart from bee-related activities for old and young, festival-goers can also get to know Odou village, its nooks and crannies.

The festival will also host more than 25 exhibitors who will showcase their products there, most of course related to honey. Among them will be a selection of gastronomic delicacies, as well as beauty and wellness products made from honey.

From 10.30am onwards, a series of workshops for children and adults will begin including a treasure hunt, food options as well as a rich entertainment programme with music and dances.

6th Honey and Bee Festival

One-day festival for the whole family. June 30. Odou village, Larnaca district. 10.30am-6pm. Free. Tel: 99-130092