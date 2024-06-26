A 34-year-old who shot a man with a hunting rifle in Psathi village was sentenced to four years in jail at Paphos criminal court on Wednesday.

Though he initially faced attempted murder charges, he was eventually found guilty of the lesser charge of causing grievous body harm, which carries a maximum penalty of four years.

The incident unfolded on September 24 last year when a 31-year-old Psathi resident returned home from a night out. After parking his car, he got out, and the 34-year-old shot at him with a hunting rifle.

The sound woke up the victim’s relatives who managed to get a hold of the 34-year-old and notified police.

Wednesday’s court decision was unanimous by the three-member bench of judges. His time in custody which began on October 2 counts towards his sentence.

His admission to the crime and ‘practical remorse’ shown by €130,000 paid out in damages to the victim were taken into consideration by the court.

Judges also addressed his clear criminal record, good character, personal circumstances and a degree of provocation from the victim.

The court also said it took into account the fact that the 34-year-old was drunk at the time and not in his right mind, but more importantly, that both parties have fully reconciled according to their court statements and want to leave the event behind them.

In any case, punishments must be deterring and fair, which should reflect the reality on the ground, the court concluded before handing down the sentence.