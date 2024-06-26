A ship loaded with 2000 pallets of humanitarian aid is expected to set off from Larnaca port to Gaza on Wednesday.

The Cape Trinity vessel, spanning almost 200m long, will transfer flour, rice, canned and dry food as well as items such as tents to Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

Two arches have been placed at Larnaca port to scan the trucks carrying the aid for security reasons.

Operations had been suspended until last week while the US fixed the temporary pier in Gaza. The pier has so far cost $230 million.