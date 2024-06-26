A 29-year-old man has been charged with public mischief after he injured himself multiple times but then blamed his flatmate, it emerged on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Paphos according to the city’s deputy police operations chief Michalis Nicolaou.

He told CNA that on Monday, the man was spotted by police officers in an unspecified location with injuries to his back from a blunt object.

In his written statement, the 29-year-old said he had gotten into a fight with his flatmate who had attacked him with a chair and other blunt objects.

While officers could confirm his injuries and the argument with the flatmate, the 29-year-old later confessed he had caused his own injuries.

The man was taken to a state psychiatrist who deemed he did not require psychiatric care. He will be called to court at a later date.