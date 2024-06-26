A 26-year-old was caught driving under the influence of drugs, without a driver’s licence and without insurance, police said on Wednesday.

He was caught the previous night in Paphos where police officers pulled him over.

The 26-year-old was found to have 2.2g of cannabis, 1g of white powder believed to be cannabis, as well as 0.3g of a crystal substance which appeared to be methamphetamine.

A narcotest turned out positive, and officers also found he was driving his car with a suspended driver’s license and without insurance.

He was arrested on the spot, charged in writing and released to be called to court at a later date.