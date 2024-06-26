The journalists’ union (UCJ) condemned on Wednesday Russia’s ban on Cyprus media, including the Cyprus Mail.

They described the ban as “condemnable and deeply undemocratic, whoever it is imposed by, whichever media it concerns”.

“The decision by the Russian foreign ministry to ban 81 electronic western media, including three from Cyprus – Politis, Cyprus Mail and Cyprus Times website – from access to the country’s interior, constitutes a deeply undemocratic action against the freedom of expression, pluralism of views and freedom of press,” the UCJ says.

They said that such actions should be avoided and people should be left to decide for themselves which media to follow.

“The journalist community has faith in the judgement of the public opinion to have access to all press information and views and to decide for itself what it embraces and what it does not.”