Cyprus star Vladimiros Tziortzis continues his campaign in this weekend’s EURONASCAR PRO at the Raceway Venray track in the Netherlands, the fourth round of the season.

“I’m looking forward to my first oval race, on the smallest track of the championship, where each lap is 19 seconds,” notes Tziortzis from the Netherlands.

The track is 0.880km long and the drivers will cover 88km (100 laps).

“After the race in the UK we worked a lot with the team, whose staff has a lot of experience on oval tracks, thanks to the many years of involvement in American NASCAR, and that’s why I’m sure we have a strong advantage” says the Cypriot driver of Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsports.

“Stability, speed and unerring driving is what will bring out the winner on the oval, which are part of my driving style.”

Next to Tziortzis in his quest for a positive result in the Netherlands will be executives from the HTFX company, gold sponsor of the 27-year-old driver, who will enjoy a VIP experience.

The event in the Netherlands differs from the rest of the year as it will feature one race rather than two.

On Sunday the program of EURONASCAR PRO will take place, with Tziortzis taking part (the race for EURONASCAR 2 will be on Saturday).

On Sunday morning there will be the two official practice sessions and in the afternoon qualifying, where each driver will complete two laps in order to form the starting grid for the afternoon race.

Tziortzis is also supported by ALCO Filters, ENEOS Motor Oil, Psaltis Auto Parts, Televantos Used Trucks, PrivenGAS, Sana Hiltonia and Daytona Raceway