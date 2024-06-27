A 35-year-old man, named as Michael Silvestrou from Larnaca, was found dead in the sea in Mazotos on Wednesday.

According to the police, around 8.20pm concerned parties reported that the 35-year-old, who had gone swimming, was missing.

Police searched the site and located the man’s body around 9.40pm, floating in the water at a distance of 1.5 kilometers from the coast.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital where his death was officially confirmed.

The exact causes of his death will be investigated in an autopsy to be carried out around 12 noon.