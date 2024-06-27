Measures are set to be taken to ensure the safety of bus drivers, after a passenger hit one of the Larnaca drivers on Wednesday triggering a spontaneous work stoppage.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said a meeting had been convened for Friday between the ministry and the bus companies to discuss passenger violence against drivers and measures to be taken.

He pointed out that “the drivers are responsible for the safety of many lives, all the people on the bus, so if a driver is distracted for a moment, we are in danger of causing a very big accident, the lives of all people on the bus are in danger as are the lives of all those using the road network.”

“This is a situation that cannot be accepted,” the minister stressed. Vafeades said, “it is our intention to take proper measures for the safety of the drivers.”