A yellow weather warning is in place on Thursday from 11am until 5pm for high temperatures.

After dispersal of local thin fog and cloud, the weather will turn sunny and hot, though afternoon clouds bring a chance of isolated mountain rains. Temperatures will rise to 41C in the interior, to 32C on the west coast, 34C on the remaining coasts, and 33C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning south- to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and on the south coast strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with partial low cloud cover along the coast. In the morning hours, thin fog may form, mainly in the southeast. Temperatures will drop to 25C in the interior, the south and east coasts, and 24C on the west and north coasts and in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Friday will be mostly clear with locally increased afternoon clouds. On Saturday, increased clouds in the afternoon may bring isolated rain or a storm, in the mountains and the interior. Temperatures will drop to close or slightly above average for the season.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with no change in temperatures expected.