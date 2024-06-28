Around 50 people were involved in a fight in Limassol police said on Friday, as two people ended up hospitalised for their injuries.

Officers were alerted at 9:15pm on Thursday night that on Vasileos Pavlou street in Omonia, dozens of people were arguing.

Patrol cars which got to the scene got the crowd to disperse. Witness testimony said 30 people linked to one family originating from Syria attacked another family also from Syria using crowbars and sticks.

Six vehicles were damaged and two people aged 43 and 29 were injured. They were taken to a private hospital, one with a concussion who was kept overnight while the second was treated at A&E and released.

The scene was cordoned off and kept under guard overnight while investigations continue.