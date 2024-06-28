A Larnaca man remained in hospital on Friday following a 12 metre fall from a roof.

According to preliminary information from the fire service, the accident happened on Thursday around 12.30pm at a building site.

The service responded with a team and a rescue vehicle to transfer the injured man, who had fallen from the building’s roof onto a metal canopy, to hospital.

He was stabilised and then taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital where he remains.