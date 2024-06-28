Mayor of Polis Chrysochous, Yiotis Papachristofi met with Paphos District Governor Charalambos Pittokopitis and other officials it was announced on Friday, to coordinate the handover of services to the self-governing body, ahead of its official start of operations next month.

According to the announcement, responsibility for the processing of building permits, water supply, and sewerage systems, currently under the control of the municipality and thirteen separate community councils, will be transferred on Sunday, June 30 to the district organisation.

The mayor assured that the newly consolidated municipality of Polis Chrysochous will support the work of the district organisation in every way to ensure a smooth transition.

The district organisation’s citizens service office will be temporarily housed in the old Polis Chrysochous police station at 1 Ayia Kyriakis street and can be contacted via phone at 26930220.