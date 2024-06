Police are investigating an alleged rape in Paphos on Saturday, after a 19-year-old girl filed a complaint with authorities.

According to police, the girl said that she was on holiday in Cyprus, when around 2am on Saturday she was raped by a 26-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus, she had met a few days before.

The girl will be examined by state pathologists withing the day, while police are still looking for the suspect.