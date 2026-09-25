A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Paphos after a 45-year-old teacher reported being assaulted outside the primary school where she works, police said Friday.

According to the complaint, the teacher was verbally attacked before allegedly being hit in the face.

She fell to the ground and was allegedly kicked, while her glasses were also reportedly damaged.

Police said the two women had a financial dispute over items the teacher had bought from the woman’s business and had met outside the school to discuss the matter.

The 40-year-old was arrested on a court warrant, questioned and detained.

She is expected to face charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and malicious damage.

The teacher was treated at Paphos General Hospital, where doctors found bruises and abrasions on various parts of her body.