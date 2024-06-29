A 24-year-old has been arrested for a car arson that took place in March, police said on Saturday.

According to a police statement, the case concerns the arson of a vehicle, owned by a 26-year-old man, which occurred on March 9, in an area of Limassol.

The fire service had extinguished the fire but the vehicle was destroyed.

During the investigation, it was established that the fire was set maliciously, while during the investigation, testimony against the arrested man was obtained.