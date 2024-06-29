The weather is expected to be hot on Saturday and mostly clear, the met office said.

According to the met office, the temperature is expected to hit 38 degrees inland, 30 on the western coast, 32 on the rest of the coast, and 28 degrees in the mountains.

In the evening, the temperature is expected to fall to 23 degrees inland and on the coast and 19 degrees in the mountains.

On Sunday, there is a chance of isolated showers inland and in the mountains.

The weather on Monday and Tuesday will be mostly clear.