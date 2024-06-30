A group of Cypriot students on a school trip to Switzerland have become stranded after heavy rainfall cut off the village they are staying in.

The group had been due to return to the island on Sunday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said everything is proceeding as it should, and the 71 people – teachers and students – are safe in their hotel, although electricity has been cut and the ground floor has flooded.

He said the bad weather has caused a landslide making the road out inaccessible. But the Swiss authorities are working to get people moving, he added.

He said from the first moment the Cyprus embassy in Italy was in motion and the foreign minister has spoken to parents and escorts.

All actions are being taken for the students to be able to continue their journey, Gotsis said.