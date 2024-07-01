Kipros-Nisos(Cyprus The Island) History-Remembrance-Reality

Once again culture comes alive as the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in the Faneromeni area opens its doors and invites the public to a dazzling Arts Festival where attendees can enjoy dance performances, concerts and a unique cinema experience. The festival will run from 11 July to the end of September.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its establishment, this year the Cultural Foundation presents a unique mix of the arts, taking people on a journey from the past to the present and back again. Utilising cutting-edge techniques and redefining the history and life of Cyprus from antiquity to the present day, the Faneromeni24 Arts Festival has as its central theme the non-negotiable unity of the island.

Kicking off the summer events will be the musical performance titled ‘Cyprus: from yesterday to today’. Taking place on Thursday, 11 July, it will be performed by Vasiliki Hadjiadamou and Kyriacos Marcoullis, joined by six other acclaimed musicians.

It’s a journey through the sounds of music and poetry, starting from the past and coming up to the present day – a testament to our folk culture featuring beloved folk and artistic Cypriot songs, as well as poetry by unknown and known folk poets who captured the rich history of the island and its people.

There follows on 18 July the musical performance ‘A journey in time: ancient, mediaeval and traditional music of Cyprus’, performed by the Sibil•la Ensemble together with Cypriot and Greek musicians. It combines different time periods and aesthetic trends derived from the history of Cyprus. The programme mixes songs from ancient Cypriot rituals, mediaeval songs from the Cyprus Codex, and folk music that has survived to our day.

On 5 September, the Valitsa Intra Portas theatre ensemble, drawing on the writings and testimonies of foreign travelers, brings you the devised theatre performance titled ‘P.S. CYPRUS’, highlighting the story of Cyprus in the past. Four actors simulating a folk gaggle will throw a party on stage, bringing back memories of the past.

Next up is the performance ‘Seeking Europe-Varosha 2024 AD’ taking place on Thursday, 12 September. Here, musician Vangelis Gettos (lute, drums, samples, background music) and Italian dancer Erika Guastamacchia, under the guidance of Italian choreographer Giulio De Leo, unfurl a multi-layered dance spectacle with live on-stage music and video art with film clips of the inside of Varosha, drawing inspiration from, and making allusions to, the myth of the Abduction of Europa.

The festival’s closing performance will take place on 26 September, with the music and dance event titled ‘The Pulse of Life’. It’s a bi-communal creation by the Mires dance duet – Ianthi Sparsi and the Turkish Cypriot artist Dervish Zeybek – with the participation of the Mystics Tribal Fusion dance team and the MA*GAIA drummers. It’s inspired by the rich legacy of female drummers and dancers of antiquity.

The performance is driven by the sounds of the primeval drum – the sacred musical instrument of the Mother Goddess. It aims to highlight the beauty of the sound, and of music and the rhythm of dance as practices of religious worship, linking these to the forever pulsating universe.

This year the yard of the Cultural Foundation yet again transforms into an outdoor summer cinema, sure to draw children and adults alike. An event in partnership with The Friends of Cinema Society, it will feature the following movies:

Little Nicholas and The Treasure Hunt – for kids, 1/8/24,

Smuggling Hendrix- for families, 08/08/24

Little Nicholas Goes on Holiday – for kids, 29/08/24

SIN – starring Raquel Welch, 19/09/24

All events adhere to health and safety standards, and are accessible to persons with disabilities.

Events start at 8.30pm; doors open at 8pm.

The movies for kids start at 8pm.

Entrance free of charge

Photographs and video footage will be taken throughout the duration of the events. The image and likeness of attendees may be used for promotional purposes or provided to mass media or uploaded to the Internet. By attending the events, members of the public automatically give their consent to the event organisers to use photos/video taken during such photography/video recordings.

Find out more by visiting the website of the Cultural Foundation (www.boccf.org) and the official pages of the Cultural Foundation on Facebook and Instagram (@boccf), or dial 22128175.

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

86-90 Faneromeni Street, Nicosia 1011

For information call: 22 128175

www.boccf.org

Facebook Instagram @boccf