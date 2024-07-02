Omega TV channel presents a musical event on stage on Wednesday as a ground-breaking concert by the Cyprus Guitar Orchestra takes place. Two hundred guitars will meet on stage at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre alongside artists Vasilis Lekkas and Rita Antonopoulou.

Under the Artistic Director Antonis Koizas, the concert will not only bring together the Cyprus Guitar Orchestra but also soloists Giorgos and Stelios Golgaris, the Cyprus Guitar Trio, and the young singer Georgia Neokleous. What’s more, professors and students from universities, conservatories, and music schools will also join, enriching the evening’s repertoire.

“This is a historic performance of national significance,” say organisers, “with important figures from the country’s political, cultural, artistic and literary spheres invited to attend. For the first time, 200 guitarists will present some of the masterpieces of our great creators. The songs will transport the audience to familiar melodies by great creators such as Mikis Theodorakis, Manos Hadjidakis, Stavros Xarchakos, Giannis Markopoulos, Manos Loizos, Thanos Mikroutsikos as well as Cypriot creators Kostas Kakogiannis and Giorgos Moisis.

“All the artists,” they conclude, “at an important moment in their careers, engage with the depth and breadth of our musical heritage, striving to bring to light the collective memory and emotion hidden within songs from every geographical region of the Greek and Cypriot musical map.”

200 Guitars

Concert with the Cyprus Guitar Orchestra and many other artists. July 3. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy. Tel: 99-430654