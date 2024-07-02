A group of hooded men travelling around Limassol on motorcycles committed three robberies by discharging a fire extinguisher at their victims in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the first robbery took place at around 2.15am, with four men having approached a 37-year-old food delivery driver.

Once within striking distance, the men discharged the fire extinguisher, disorientating their victim, before punching him in the head and shoulder, and then making off with his motorcycle, his mobile phone and €300 in cash.

No more than 25 minutes later, they approached a 23-year-old food delivery driver and discharged a fire extinguisher, striking him multiple times, before making off with his motorcycle, his mobile phone and another €300 in cash.

The third and final robbery took place at around 3.40am, with the robbers this time attacking a 39-year-old cyclist. They unloaded the contents of the fire extinguisher into his face before snatching his shoulder bag, in which there were two bank cards and an identity card.

Police were informed of the heists and made after two people on motorbikes who matched the descriptions given by the three victims.

A chase ensued, and the pair lost control of the motorcycle, falling off it, and then running off on foot.

One of the pair, a 19-year-old male, was caught and arrested, while the other managed to escape.

The police then located one of the stolen motorcycles at 6.30am.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing, and they are still looking for the three other perpetrators of the crimes.