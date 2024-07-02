The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week announced its intention to explore the establishment of the Cyprus – Baltic States Business Association, aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations between Cyprus and the Baltic region.

“We are pleased to announce that the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry is exploring the possibility of establishing the Cyprus – Baltic States Business Association,” Keve said in an announcement.

It further explained that the initiative seeks to create new business opportunities, attract investments, and foster collaborations between Cyprus and the Baltic States.

The proposed association aims to bolster bilateral trade and facilitate networking and investment opportunities.

Moreover, according to Keve, the “establishment of this association will significantly benefit our members by opening new markets and creating a supportive environment for bilateral business activities”.

All interested parties are invited to participate by filling out the online form available here.