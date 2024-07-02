Skala Theatre presents the nationwide premiere of the play Antigone after Sophocles by Loula Ratska, directed by Maria Varnakkidou. The play premiered in Larnaca at the end of June and performances will continue until mid-July, taking place at a rather special venue – the Ottoman Hammam in Larnaca.

The performance is a daring, free adaptation of Sophocles’ ancient tragedy. The playwright, offering a complete reinterpretation of the myth, shows what Antigone and Ismene would be like if they could live as normal people who want to go to a bar, meet men and fall in love. Ratska focuses solely on these two characters and explores the boundaries of tragedy in today’s era where the action is set.

At the same time, she centres not only on the doomed, rebellious Antigone but also on her stoic sister Ismene. Dominant elements include both Antigone’s motivations and Ismene’s struggle to understand and accept her sister’s actions. Ismene takes a central role in the plot, and through her story, we see how she experiences the loss of her beloved sister.

Presented in Greek, the play’s next performances are on July 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11. This is a site-specific performance opposite the Tuzla Mosque in the Ayios Ioannis area and due to the uniqueness of the archaeological site, audiences with accessibility problems are advised to contact the production team in advance.

Antigone after Sophocles

Contemporary adaptation of Sophocles’ tragedy. Written by Loula Ratska, directed by Maria Varnakkidou. July 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11. Ottoman Hammam, Larnaca. 8.30pm. In Greek. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 99-517498