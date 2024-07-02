Thousands of patients and their relatives were supported through the activities of the cancer patients’ association (Pasykaf), the association has announced.

During 2023 a total of 7,968 people were served and two important collaboration agreements were signed, one with the German Oncology Center (GOC) and one with UCLan Cyprus University, Pasykaf said.

“For more than 38 years, the motto ‘Together through life’ guides our actions and decisions,” head of the organisation, Dr. Anna Achilledes said, speaking at the 36th annual general meeting of the association.

She noted Pasykaf’s aim was to advocate for and offer a better quality of life to people experiencing cancer and their families. She noted that this commitment is reflected in the services the organisation provides through its island wide network.

Pasykaf also participates as a partner in a number of European cancer research programs and implements various pilot studies with patient participation.