The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) aims to welcome back away fans for the upcoming 2024-2025 season by allocating them 10 per cent of the seating capacity in all stadiums, its chairman George Koumas said on Wednesday, ahead of the draw for the new season scheduled for Thursday.

The new football season will kick off on the weekend of August 24 and 25, and will conclude on May 17 and 18, 2025.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday, Koumas said that the CFA’s longstanding position supports the presence of fans from all teams in stadiums, stressed the importance of inclusion and unrestricted access.

He acknowledged, however, that safety concerns have occasionally necessitated stringent measures.

“Last season, we imposed a ban on away fans to ensure the safety of the sport and genuine supporters,” he said. “We do not wish to extend the ban and have therefore retained the provision for away fans to occupy up to 10 per cent of stadium capacity in this year’s league regulations.”

Koumas also addressed the concerns of the justice ministry and the police regarding crowd control and security. A meeting with Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the issues further.

The CFA’s plan includes a comprehensive strategy to meet the demands of both teams and supporters in the upcoming season, with a focus on ensuring safety while maintaining fan engagement. Koumas highlighted the CFA’s commitment to protecting the game and supporting its growth.

Reflecting on the 86-year history of the Cypriot First Division, Koumas noted that the league continues to be the pinnacle of Cypriot football competitions.

Despite the restrictions on away fans last season, the league saw a significant increase in ticket sales, with 589,573 tickets sold, marking a 7 per cent increase from the previous year and the highest number since the 2009-2010 season.

Koumas reiterated the competitive nature of the Cypriot league and called on all stakeholders to support and respect the integrity of the competition.