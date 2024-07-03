Police on Wednesday are investigating a fire which broke out in Limassol in the Parekklisia area.

According to the police, a cadet constable noticed the small fire around 6.20pm on Tuesday along the roadside and stopped to extinguished it, with the aid of a passing cement mixer transporting water.

Subsequent investigations brought up testimony against a 57-year-old Larnaca resident who was arrested with a judicial arrest warrant and was taken into custody.

The fire burned 10m2 of dry vegetation.

The Moni police station is furthering the investigation.