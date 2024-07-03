Police on Tuesday arrested an additional three people in connection with an alleged brawl between families in Limassol.

The incident happened on the evening of June 27 when a large crowd gathered, armed with crowbars, sticks and stones, and violence ensued resulting in two people getting injured.

The fight among an estimated over 50 people – members of two families of Syrians – broke out in the Omonia area. Six cars were damaged in the fracas, which also reportedly saw a gas cylinder thrown from a fifth-floor window.

Police has already arrested five people for the case who were taken into eight day custody on Saturday.

The two injured persons, aged 43 and 26, were taken to a private hospital where they were given first aid and kept for treatment.

The fight allegedly was sparked by an incident of harassment of a young woman by a youth from the other family.

Limassol CID is continuing the investigation.