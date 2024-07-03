Sandwiched in between the summer’s music festivals are three upcoming events that celebrate the craft of beer. Happening throughout the summer are three independent beer festivals, some returning for their annual editions, while one launches for the first time in a Nicosia village.

Tembria village, nestled in between Kakopetria and Evrychou, will host its 1st Beer Festival on July 27 at the village square at 4.30pm. Organised by the Tembria Youth Council and the Tembria Sports Union, the one-day event will offer visitors the chance to go on a summer mountain escape to enjoy ice-cold beers, live bands, souvlakia, burgers, hot dogs, crepes, loukoumades and more. Entrance costs just €5.

Also taking place in July is one of the biggest beer happenings of the summer. MED Fest Limassol Beer Festival returns for its 5th edition and prepares for five epic nights. From July 23 to 27, the festival will transform the parking lot of My Mall Limassol into a beer-hub, serving a large variety of local craft beers and international brands while on stage a rich programme with renowned artists unfolds. Every summer, big names from the Greek music scene perform live at the festival. This year’s line-up has not been announced yet and faithful followers eagerly anticipate to find out which musicians will hit the stage.

In August, Pelendri village will organise its 7th Beer Phelstival at the Cultural Centre. On August 2, 3 and 4, the festival will gather villagers, locals and visitors to enjoy a wide array of food options, live music and a selection of beer varieties in barrels and bottles, offering something for all tastes.

More details are expected to be announced soon while the end of the summer waits to host even more beer festivals. These include the Paphos Beer Festival which will take place from August 22 to 25 in front of the Medieval Castle and with free entry, as well as Nicosia’s biggest beer event – SeptemberFest which this year will be realised from August 30 to September 5.

1st Tembria Beer Festival

Beer festival with food and live music. July 27. Tembria village square, Nicosia district. 4.30pm. €5

MED Fest Limassol Beer Festival

5-five beer festival with concerts. July 23-27. My Mall Limassol, Limassol. Tel: 22-485420

7th Pelendri Beer Phelstival

3-day beer festival with food and music. August 2-4. Pelendri village, Limassol district

Paphos Beer Festival

12th edition of beer festival. August 22-25. Medieval Castle, Paphos. Free. www.cyprusbeerfestival.com

SeptemberFest

Week-long beer festival. August 30-September 5. Nicosia. www.septemberfest.com.cy