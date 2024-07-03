Police are investigating an attempted murder following the arrest of two additional suspects in connection with an explosion at a café in Strovolos two weeks ago.

According to police reports, officers arrested a man and a woman, both aged 35, on Tuesday in connection with the explosion.

Previously, a 44-year-old man had been arrested on June 23 in relation to the incident. He was initially remanded into custody, and on Tuesday, his remand was extended for an additional four days.

The explosion at the cafe occurred at around 4.40am on June 22, causing extensive damage to the side entrance of the cafe. Police bomb squad examinations at the scene determined that the explosion was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device containing highly explosive material.

During the investigation, information was obtained implicating a 44-year-old resident of Nicosia. The suspect was located by police at approximately 4.10pm on Sunday in an area of Nicosia. When found, the suspect was observed by police officers approaching a parked car and handing something to the driver of the vehicle.