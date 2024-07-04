Who said you need to cross the Atlantic to experience an ultimate Cuban Night?

Get ready to experience a slice of Havana at Le Sundeck Robuchon! We’re turning up the heat for a one-of-a-kind Cuban night featuring the electrifying sounds of Yemaya Son Cuarteto.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 6th, at 8:30 PM, and get ready for a night full of Cuban vibes. The island’s hottest spot is hosting an unforgettable party with the lively rhythms of salsa, son, conga, and cha cha cha.

Sip on their amazing rum-based signature cocktails that will take you straight to the Caribbean, and enjoy tasty bites to share from Le Sundeck Robuchon menu.

Give your summer a fresh, vibrant twist with Cuban sounds, tastes, and aromas, all set in the fabulous Le Sundeck Robuchon. Enjoy the unbeatable atmosphere, top-notch service, and jaw-dropping Mediterranean views.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate Cuban fiesta! For more info and reservation call us at 23 300 570.