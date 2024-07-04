A total of 12 bounced cheques worth €13,048 were issued in June of this year, involving 10 persons, according to a report by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) released this week.

These persons, comprising 6 legal entities and 4 individuals, were subsequently included in the preliminary list of the Central Information Registry (CIR) for bounced cheques, which is maintained by the CBC.

According to the CBC report, 143 cheques with a total value of €302,947 were registered in the preliminary list of the CIR during the period from January to June 2024.

This is a notable decrease compared to the same period last year when 197 cheques with a total value of €503,094 were registered.

The bounced cheques in the first half of this year involved 70 persons, consisting of 47 legal entities and 23 individuals.

Furthermore, CBC data reveals that the number of persons registered in the registry as of June 2024 stood at 7, of which 2 are legal persons, 1 is a natural person, and 4 are natural persons controlling legal persons.

In the first six months of 2024, a total of 108 persons were entered into the registry, compared to 158 persons in the corresponding period of 2023.