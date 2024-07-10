It is almost time for the second production of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama to take the stage. Aristophanes’ comedy, Plutus will be presented by the National Theatre of Northern Greece (NTNG) at the remarkable Curium Ancient Theatre. Directed by Giannis Kakleas, actors and audiences will gather on July 26 and 27 to enjoy the comedy, which will include surtitles in English and Greek.

The NTNG’s production, featuring an excellent cast of actors and theatre professionals, presents in an imaginative way the comic poet’s satire on the human dream for wealth. The main character, Chremylus is a bankrupt farmer who is at a loss to understand why, despite being an honest and pious citizen, he ended up losing all his possessions.

Chremylus and his servant, Carion, nurse Plutus to health. Blinded by Zeus, Plutus cannot distinguish the just from the unjust, the honest from the vile. Thanks to the hospitality of Chremylus, Plutus finally regains his sight and justice is accordingly restored.

Almost 2,500 years later, the Aristophanic question on wealth distribution remains relevant with clear references to the present day. Kakleas, who, in addition to directing, also signs the translation in the new production of the NTNG, notes: “Our poet, in his own uniquely satirical manner, shows us a way of managing material goods, but always with the interests of the Polis in mind – a Polis with just, honest, and virtuous citizens. Utopian thinking? Perhaps. But Aristophanes reserves the right to dream!”

Plutus

A production of Aristophanes’ comedy by the National Theatre of Northern Greece. Part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. July 26-27. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. With English and Greek surtitles. €12. www.soldouticketbox.com