On November 19, 2024, the Pilakoutas Group unveiled the two highly-anticipated new models of BMW’s standout 1 and X3 series, each infused with the marque’s passion for driving pleasure, while combining innovative technological features, sophisticated aesthetics, dynamic performance and top safety.

“The new BMW 1 Series and X3 are more than just two new cars – they are symbols of BMW’s evolution, innovation and experience,” noted Stalo Pilakouta, Head of Business Strategy at the launch event. “At the Pilakoutas Group, we are proud to present these models to the Cypriot public. They come to inspire and set new standards in their categories. But one more thing: to remind us that the real driving experience is what connects us to our vision.”

The new BMW 1 Series comes with modern aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, such as the latest generation iDrive system that offers incredible functions and connectivity. It’s a completely redesigned car, with a more dynamic and sporty look, an impressive interior, more space and improved practicality. The Series is also designed to offer technology, comfort and a premium feel that meets the demands of the modern driver.

Captivating from every angle, the new BMW X3 provides the perfect blend of luxury, technology and sustainability, with an imposing design and bold features. The car is also available with hybrid engines, and offers electric options for those seeking more environmentally-friendly solutions.

The new BMW X3 bridges the gap between classic luxury SUVs and modern technology, with semi-autonomous capabilities, making it the ideal choice for urban and rural roads. With its focus on comfort, innovation and eco-consciousness, the new BMW X3 appeals to those who demand prestige, style, safety and state-of-the-art technology.

