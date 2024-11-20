As part of the Cyprus Insula exhibition series of public events, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF), announces the participatory workshop “A Day at Nicosia Airport”, which will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

An immersive digital reconstruction of Nicosia International Airport is on show at the Cyprus Insula exhibition, showcasing both the value of the inaccessible site to the modernisation of the newly-established Republic of Cyprus at the time, as well as the architectural legacy of this innovative built infrastructure that was abandoned.

Step into a virtual recreation of the airport, explore rare archival material, and share your stories and memories of the airport with us. Help us document the airport’s role in shaping Cypriot modernity. Your contribution will help us preserve the airport’s place in Cyprus’ collective memory.

The workshop will be held in Greek and English language.

Facilitators: Giorgos Artopoulos and Colter E Wehmeier

11am-1pm Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromeni Street, 1011 Nicosia – Main Entrance – Lykourgou Street

You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org, and on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation: