The labour crisis in the construction industry deepens with the second mediation proposal put forward by the labour ministry thrown out on Wednesday by the trade unions, while repercussions are expected across the whole sector and the economy in general.

The workers in the ready-mix cement sector dismissed the proposal for the renewal of the sectoral collective agreement in local meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning that they will be pushing on with their strike which began on November 5.

Members of trade unions Sek, Peo and Deok have already notified the ministry that the strike will continue.

The employer’s side is expected to announce its decision on Wednesday, too.

Meanwhile, the federation of building contractors (Oseok) expressed its dissatisfaction with the dismissal of the proposal and the indefinite continuation of the strike and said it would be convening a general meeting on Wednesday afternoon to examine all possibilities.

Contractor companies are already recording losses as projects are grinding to a halt one after the other due to a shortage of cement.

Head of the contractors’ federation Stelios Gavriel sent out a plea through StockWatch to all involved in the crisis, especially the labour ministry, to consider the consequences and make concessions either side.

StockWatch sources criticised the labour ministry for failing to bring the sides closer and solve the problem in its early days.

“After losing 16 working days of pay and respective revenue for the companies, it will be difficult for the two sides to accept a proposal that will not fully meet their demands,” the sources said.

A labour ministry source said the day after will be ever tougher for the ministry, as it will have to start from scratch.