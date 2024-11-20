The Avakoum monks on Wednesday were ordered to split ways after their appeal against their defrocking was rejected.

Last month, the Holy Synod decided the three monks embroiled in a sex, cash and money laundering scandal should be defrocked.

The decision was quickly appealed to the Holy Synod, which convened at appeal level and eventually rejected the monks’ motion.

The Holy Synod also ordered the monks to serve in different monasteries. The three archimandrites Nektarios Georgiou, Porfyrios Ttoulou and Avakoum Christofi who were all in Avakoum will be transferred respectively to Panagia tou Kykkou, Panagia tou Machaira and Panagia Chrysorogiatissas.

The monks were embroiled in a major scandal that rocked the church, where videos emerged of them engaging in ‘sexually unethical acts’, as well as their involvement in allegedly scamming money out of believers.

Nektarios and Porfyrios also face criminal charges for money laundering and defrauding.

After the initial decision last month, the archimandrites said they would sue Tamasos Bishop Isaias, charging the decision and entire process was unfair.

The monks said this would not be the end and plan to write a book called ‘Church: Cyprus’ mafia state’.

Additionally, they pledged they will build their own monastery.

The monks will not be allowed to carry out any priestly duties related to ceremonies such as weddings or baptism but may keep their monastic status.