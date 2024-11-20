MPs hit back on Wednesday against a suggestion to roll out CCTV cameras across public spaces, arguing the country cannot turn into ‘Big Brother’ in a bid to fight organised crime.

The discussion unfolded during the House legal committee, where Disy and the Greens submitted a bill seeking to place surveillance cameras in places with large public gatherings and on busy streets.

Committee chair and Disy MP Nicos Tornaritis said the justice ministry and police completely agreed with the proposal, while the bar association raised concerns over personal data and the risk of the abuse of the material collected from CCTV – including misuse from political persons.

Tornaritis argued rolling out the cameras would put Cyprus on par with EU states “that do the same thing” while Akel and Elam sounded the alarm over the move and its implications.

“Combating crime requires policies to prevent and prosecute. We have failed spectacularly over this” and thus a holistic approach is needed, rather than a quick fix, Akel’s Aristos Damianou said.

“There is a problem over the public’s safety and we have been the first to point this out. But quickhanded solutions to fill up Cyprus with cameras as if we don’t have any at key points is not a solution to the problem.”

Disy had 10 years to clamp down on crime while in power, he added. “The rise of crime is evidence of the failure to manage this very serious issue.”

He charged the proposal was “naïve” and though technology could be used to fight crime, it was insufficient on its own.

Even though murder comes with a life sentence, there are still killings in broad daylight, Damianos added.

“This whole discussion is based on the logic that if we put cameras across the country, we’ll solve its problems. If we put cameras out to watch crimes in real time, that’s not what we’re after,” Elam’s Sotiris Ioannou said.

“Fighting crime must happen with proper policies and strengthening the police, not transforming Cyprus into big brother.”

Tornaritis defended the proposal saying this was nothing original as it is something common across Europe that can increase the public’s feeling of safety and can combat crime and terrorism.

No matter what, individual’s personal data must be protected, he stressed.

He argued the measure aims to put cameras in areas that are well known crime spots.