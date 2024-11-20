A bill promoting public participation and volunteer work is being sent to the cabinet for approval next Wednesday, citizens’ commissioner Panayiotis Palates has said.

The bill contains provisions for a citizens’ legislative initiative and a volunteers’ academy, allowing the public to submit bills on any issue and training volunteers for addressing crises in susceptible areas.

Palates, who was speaking on Wednesday at the presidential palace at an event organised by his office and research centre Cardet, said civil society in Cyprus was very active but its work wasn’t getting the attention it deserved.

He said the citizens’ legislative initiative was “the first direct act of democracy” as it allowed the public to submit a proposal or a bill on an issue.

The bill would then pass a constitutional check and enter a public debate, with the aim of collecting 5,000 signatures. Successful proposals would then be sent to the respective ministries.

Referring the volunteer academy, Palates said the purpose was to train volunteers to address crises in susceptible areas and protect them and their actions.

The commissioner raised other issues during his speech, including the fact that young people were unable to gather the deposit necessary to get a housing loan. This, he said, had been addressed by the government’s grant given on approval of eligibility so that it can be used as a deposit for a mortgage.

Other speakers referred to the necessity for inclusivity and participation to be encouraged and promoted for all, including students in schools.

An online portal will be ready soon enabling organisations to post their needs in volunteers and individuals to state their interest in providing services.

Furthermore, a new app is in the pipeline, which will provide as of early 2025 online seminars on core issues, such as the Constitution, presidency and parliament, as well as the judicial system, ministries and local administration.