A different kind of night at the AG Leventis Gallery is coming up. An evening of live music, a unique piano recital to be exact, is scheduled for Friday, held under the artistic direction of the internationally renowned pianist and Blüthner artist Panayiotis S Gogos.

The event is organised by the Anastasios G Leventis Foundation and the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia in memory of Constantine Leventis. Friday’s recital will welcome visitors to the gallery for a special evening. The concert will be held at the Constantine Leventis Auditorium, at 7.30pm.

Next week, on November 27, the Gallery will host Dr Argyro Nicolaou, a scholar and filmmaker, for an English-language lecture performance titled Unsettled that explores the fast-changing landscapes of an island under occupation and her attempts to reconstruct her mother’s past in the town of Varosha.

In 2006, a family member entered the town undetected, snuck into the family’s ancestral home, and recovered a childhood diary that belonged to Nicolaou’s mother. This was the closest Nicolaou came to witnessing her mother’s life before she was displaced, until October 2020, when the Turkish military opened Varosha to the public, and the two women were able to visit the town together for the first time.

Traces of Light

Piano recital. November 22. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tel: 22-668838. [email protected]

Unsettled

Performance lecture by Dr. Argyro Nicolaou. November 27. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 7.30pm. In English. Free. Tel: 22-668838. [email protected]