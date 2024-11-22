The countdown to Christmas has begun, and Bank of Cyprus (BoC) is getting its customers into the festive mood. The Bank’s ‘pronomia’ loyalty scheme will give 125 lucky winners the chance to travel and enjoy new, unique experiences.

All customers who have joined, or will join the pronomia scheme, via the BoC Mobile App or Internet Banking until December 31, 2024, will participate in a draw where 125 lucky people will each win a €500 travel voucher, to travel to anywhere they wish.

Participation in the draw is automatic on joining pronomia, and once the customer is assigned to one of the scheme’s tiers – Silver, Gold or Diamond.

Thanks to the loyalty scheme, this Christmas, you may be among the lucky winners who will get to pack their suitcase and head for the horizon. Joining the scheme is free.

Customers can join and unlock exclusive benefits, such as:

Additional points with the ‘antamivi’ scheme when using a credit card

Lower interest rates on new loans

Zero initial bank fees on new loans

Discounts on new insurance policies

Exclusive offers/discounts for scheme members

Over 100,000 of Bank of Cyprus customers have already joined the Scheme and are enjoying these benefits. Join today, and, once you are assigned a tier, you, too, can enjoy these exclusive benefits.