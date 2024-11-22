The 16-year-old driver of a stolen vehicle which crashed into a tree, killing an 18-year-old girl who was sat in its back seat, will appear in court on December 29 to answer eight charges.

The boy stands accused of causing death by negligence, theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, and leaving the scene of an accident, among other, more minor charges. Until his date in court, he will remain in custody at the central prison in Nicosia.

The incident took place on November 13, with the stolen vehicle mounting a pavement, swerved into a road sign, and hit one tree from the side before coming to a stop when hitting a second tree.

18-year-old Romanian national Iulia Mihaela Vasile was killed, while an 18-year-old Jordanian national was also hospitalised as a result of the collision, though he was later discharged and arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day, and the driver left the scene on foot after the collision. He was identified and arrested the following day.