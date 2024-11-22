Eleven members of Dromolaxia-Meneou’s municipal council have called on their mayor to “leave behind vague accusations and misinformation and contribute, in a responsible manner, to creating a climate of cooperation that will allow us all to work together to the benefit of our citizens.”

The eleven members had sent a lawyer’s letter to mayor Kypros Andronikou calling him to reevaluate his stance, after the mayor and a councillor reported each other to the police for arguing and swearing over shelters for unaccompanied minors to be built on land in Kiti belonging to the Land Development Organisation.

Andronikou retorted on Thursday by saying the eleven councillors had formed an “unholy and motley alliance” and were doing as they liked, in cases disregarding Law Office decisions.

On Friday, the councillors called on Andronikou to cooperate for the common good and expressed regret that the mayor had chosen “misinformation and distortion of facts instead of dialogue and cooperation.”

In his written statement, Andronikou said the 11 members were obstructing the smooth functioning of the municipality and were blocking Akel candidates from various committees.

The disgruntled councillors – 11 out of the 21 on the board – said on Friday there had been no attempt to exclude Akel candidates and that the mayor was present during elections.

Kiti police are investigating. Once the case is complete, it will be sent to the Law Office for further instructions.