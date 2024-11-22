As December arrives, so do new art exhibitions. The Centre of Visual Arts and Research, along with the Embassy of Italy host STOFFE, an exhibition exploring the rich legacy of Venetian textiles and their enduring influence on Cypriot society and its costumes.

Running from December 3 to 15, just before the Christmas craze begins, the exhibition reveals the intricate connections between Venice and Cyprus by highlighting their shared artistic and cultural heritage. Curated by Dr Iosif Hadjikyriakos, it includes sumptuous silks, velvets and ornate patterns inspired by both Eastern and Mediterranean traditions. Their union at CVAR aims to shed light on the pivotal role Venetian textiles played in shaping local craftsmanship and identity.

Before then, a series of Saturday events for children are coming up at the museum, held in Greek. On Saturday, children aged six to 12 are invited to a morning exploring the museum’s photographic archive, learning how to read an image. Then on November 30, the Peace Bridge event will offer an interactive way for children to understand how multicultural dynamics have shaped a peaceful coexistence in Cyprus. More information on the events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CVAR.Severis/events.

STOFFE

Exhibition on Venetian textiles in Cyprus. December 3-15. Opening night: 7pm. Opening hours: 9am-5.30pm. www.cvar.severis.org. Tel: 22-300994