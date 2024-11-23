An upcoming festival will celebrate the art of clay. Claytopia – Ceramic Festival will be a packed one-day occasion this December in Nicosia, honouring the skilful craft with lots to do for visitors of all ages.

“We are thrilled to announce the first ceramic-only festival in Cyprus,” say organisers Ceramic Studio Tochka. “This Christmas, join us for a magical celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and holiday cheer.”

On December 8, from 10am to 6pm, Tochka studio on Nikiforou Foka Avenue will fill with clay creations, workshops for all levels, a market with unique and handmade ceramics, live music, food, hot wine and festive treats and plenty of holiday cheer.

The festival has an exciting programme to look forward to with invited masterful ceramists sharing their knowledge. At 11am there will be a sculpture demonstration by Panayiotis Pasantas, at 12.30pm a pottery wheel demonstration by Petros Stavrou, at 2pm a free pottery wheel try-out for children with Ioannis Nestoras and at 3.30pm another pottery wheel demonstration by Michalis Parpas.

A special programme just for children is planned as well. At specific times during the festival, young visitors will be able to make Christmas ornaments, paint on ceramics, try the pottery wheel and enjoy the muppet theatre show Once Upon a Time.

Claytopia – Ceramic Festival

Workshops, demonstrations, a market and more. December 8. Ceramic Studio Tochka, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. https://www.facebook.com/tochka.ceramics