Paphos-based women’s group the Spellbound Chorus won a bronze medal at this year’s Holland Harmony barbershop convention, which was held in the town of Apeldoorn in the southeastern Dutch province of Gelderland.

The group said the award marked an “extraordinary milestone”, with the “impressive” third-place finish “showcasing the talent, dedication, and hard work of its diverse group of singers”.

The chorus is made up of 30 members representing 12 different nationalities, and is led by Mark Grindall with over 40 years’ experience in barbershop music.

The group said Grindall has “worked tirelessly to build the chorus from the ground up”. Spellbound was founded just two years ago.

“Despite the group’s young age, with only one member having prior experience in barbershop contests, the chorus’ remarkable achievement in such a short time is a testament to Mark’s leadership and the commitment of its members,” the group said.

Grindall described the success as “an incredible achievement for a group which has only been together for a short time”.

“I am so proud of how far the chorus has come and the passion and energy each of our singers has brought to the competition,” he added.