One of the island’s biggest beer celebrations returns this summer with an exciting agenda. Unfolding across a whole week, from September 2 to 8 at Parko Akadimias in Nicosia, a series of live music concerts is taking place.

Kicking off the festival is an inaugural concert by the popular Greek band Pyx Lax on September 2. Doors will open at 7pm with the iconic Greek band taking the stage a little later while the first festivalgoers explore the grounds, its food stalls and drinks bars.

On September 3, another name from the Greek music scene will make an appearance. Nikos Makropoulos will perform his greatest hits, beloved covers as well as new music he is preparing. September 4’s concert is expected to be a highly attended affair as reggae musicians Locomondo perform live.

Faithful to the summer shows in Cyprus, the Greek band will put on a lively, uplifting summer party as part of Septemberfest. Stelios Rokkos will perform next on September 5, with another beloved singer, Katerina Lazaridou, performing alongside him.

The ultimate Greek pop summer duo Kostis Maraveyas and Panos Mouzourakis will return to the festival this year as well for a high-energy performance on September 6. Nikos Apergis will sing live on the following evening, while the festival’s final concert on September 8 is yet to be announced.

Week-long beer festival with live music, food and drinks. September 2-8. Parko Akadimias, Nicosia. www.ticketbox.com.cy