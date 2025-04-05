Saturday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy across most parts of the island, with isolated rain and even the odd storm possible in parts.

Hailstones may fall during the forecast storms, while temperatures are set to rise to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, isolated rain is expected on the west and north coasts, with temperatures set to drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 12 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy through Sunday, with rain possible in parts, with light cloud cover expected to persist through Monday, before rain and storms will be possible again on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise over the next few days.