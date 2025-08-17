‘Their career was over, so why not give them a second chance at a normal laid-back life?’

Marilia Petrou had always dreamed of owning horses.

Although she spent her childhood on a farm surrounded by many kinds of animals, horses were never among them. That dream stayed with her, and after juggling four jobs and a busy schedule, Marilia finally turned her dream into reality by rescuing two retired racehorses from the Nicosia Race Club.

The two horses, Shelby and Monahan, had very different experiences during their racing careers, and Marilia is dedicated to providing them with the best possible lives after retirement.

Now living together on her farm in Yeri, Marilia and her companions enjoy their days together, and have cultivated an unbreakable bond.

“Horse racing doesn’t offer horses the same quality of life as a farm will offer them,” Marilia says. “We shouldn’t put everybody in the same box, but horseracing is a harsh sport, and horses rarely get the care and love they deserve.”

When racehorses reach a point of low performance or face health problems, their owners usually prefer to put them up for sale to offset their losses.

Her commitment to providing the two horses with the best she can is admirable. Marilia works four different jobs to sustain her two unusual pets. Waking up early around 5 to 6am to spend some quality time with them is standard practice. They are then fed and later left free to graze around the farm.

Racing horses are unlike any other type of horse. “They’re extremely scaredy,” Marilia says. Due to the controlled conditions of racing clubs, such horses require extremely specific care, which not everyone is ready to provide.

“They’re not normal horses, Shelby is scared to walk on mud, and both are terrified of water. It took multiple attempts to get them used to walking on a sandy beach.”

She always knew that rescuing the two racehorses would be rewarding and wanted to provide the horses with care and attention after their retirement. “Their career was over, so why not give them a second chance at a normal laid-back life, where they can have everything they could ever want?”

Every year, dozens of racehorses are bred in Cyprus, however many of them are left to an uncertain fate after the end of their careers. In the past, some retired racehorses were found abandoned, starving, dehydrated and neglected when they were no longer of financial use to their owners. Sometimes, retired racehorses are given away for free, increasing the possibility of them ending up in the ownership of people who are not prepared to take on such a challenge.

“Ever since I was young, I always wanted a pet horse, but before Shelby, I had no experience taking care of one. We have taught each other how to navigate this new dynamic,” she says.

We can never be certain about the conditions that the horses live under in the racing club. Shelby, Marilia said, appears to have received all the love in the world. When he was rescued, he was well-trained and obedient, though he had suffered a leg injury which signalled the end of his racing career. Following his adoption, Shelby is more energetic than ever and loves going on rides with Marilia.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for Monahan, who Marilia suspects was victim of abuse.

“Monahan is like a little kid and it’s clear he had a hard time in the stables. Sometimes he acts out, and when I try to discipline him, he shuts himself away. Other times, I noticed he panics over sudden movements or loud noises. It’s clear that racing left him with some psychological issues.”

To this day, Marilia does not ride Monahan, as it causes him significant stress. At one point, she feared they might crash during a ride due to his anxiety triggered by commands. As a result, she has made a conscious effort to adapt her behaviour to accommodate his needs. To help Monahan feel safe in his new homely environment, she is now softer in her commands.

“Recently, Monahan lost control and hurt himself on a pole, getting his leg infected. A passing tractor caused him to panic to the point where he crashed. The moment I placed a saddle on him, he would get agitated, rides cause him the most stress by far.”

From that day forward, Marilia decided that it’s not necessary that she takes Monahan on rides. “I just want him to live a happy, stress-free life.” Monahan is now calmer.

Horse rescues comes with great mental toll. For Marilia, having rescued the two horses offers her significant satisfaction. “Apart from making my own dream a reality, it gives me great fulfillment to know I gave these horses a second chance to a quality life, especially since I know they are fully grown up, and this is the first time they experience this freedom.”

Marilia believes that caring for horses is equally rewarding as caring for any other animal.

“They might not wag their tail when they see you like dogs do, but you feel the love in their gaze. The way they respond to my voice when I call them is special and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Horses are not very expressive animals, and because of their size people tend to misunderstand them.

When I asked what advice Marilia would give to those who plan on rescuing a horse, she said not to underestimate how demanding caring for one can be.

“They require both time and money, and they’re really prone to multiple health problems, for this reason nobody should underestimate the effort which goes into owning this animal.”

Marilia highlighted a troubling reality in the world of horse racing, with many racehorses receiving dedicated care only while they remain profitable. Once their ability to generate income fades, so does the attention to their well-being.

She says numerous aspects of racing clubs urgently need a reform. “The tracks themselves are a major concern, the ground is too hard, which is part of the reason to the high number of injuries we hear about,” she says.

Perhaps most heartbreaking, however, is the lack of adequate veterinary services at the club. According to Marilia, it’s unacceptable that euthanasia is often the first option considered, rather than exploring proper treatment and recovery methods.

“We are in need of immediate change,” she says.

But, Shelby and Monahan now have the chance to live out their retirement in peace – free from the pressures of racing and surrounded by love in a calm, nurturing environment.