A jet ski rider who went missing off the coast of Mazotos in the Larnaca district was located and rescued on Sunday by the Marine Police.

According to a statement from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), at 1.40pm on August 17 the “Nearchos” national rescue plan was activated following information about a missing jet ski rider in the area.

The operation involved patrol boats from the maritime police, a helicopter from the Cyprus police aviation unit, and a foot patrol from the Kiti police station.

The missing individual was found and safely rescued by a Marine Police vessel at 2.25pm before being brought ashore, the JRCC said.